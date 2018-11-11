Longmeadow officials warn public of increase in car break-ins, thefts.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow Police are asking residents and surrounding community members to remember to lock their cars and to not leave their keys inside their vehicles after seeing an uptick in stolen vehicles and car break-ins.

Officials say that all the cars that were stolen had keys inside their vehicles.

Even if it seems minor, police are asking the public to contact them at 413-567-3311 if you notice or see anything unusual.

