Longmeadow officials warn public of increase in car break-ins, thefts.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow Police are asking residents and surrounding community members to remember to lock their cars and to not leave their keys inside their vehicles after seeing an uptick in stolen vehicles and car break-ins.
Officials say that all the cars that were stolen had keys inside their vehicles.
Even if it seems minor, police are asking the public to contact them at 413-567-3311 if you notice or see anything unusual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.