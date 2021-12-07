LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow Animal Control is trying to rescue a number of domesticated ducks.
According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the ducks were suspected of being abandoned in the Conservation Area of town.
Police are asking the public to refrain from feeding the ducks in order for Animal Control to safely capture and place the endangered birds into rescue.
