LONGMEADOW MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The businesses destroyed by the fire that ripped through a Longmeadow shopping plaza back in November can now file for a disaster loan.
That fire completely destroyed several businesses including the popular Armata’s Market days before Thanksgiving.
Now through the Small Business Administration, those impacted businesses can apply for a disaster loan, which is a low interest loan that can help stores rebuild and reopen.
The owner of Armata’s Market, Alexis Vallides, told Western Mass News the main priority right now is making sure their doors can open again at their original location.
“Our main focus is rebuilding here at shaker road the landlord is on board. I know of two other tenants that are also on board as well and we are definitely ready to go as soon as they give us the go ahead, we’ll start drawing up the plans we plan to move as fast as possible,” said Vallides.
Businesses can apply for the loan through October and the interest rates are just 2.83% with terms up to 30 years.
Governor Baker had requested a disaster loan be made available a few weeks ago. Businesses interested can stop by the SBA Maple Road Office.
