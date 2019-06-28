LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A day-long search for a suspect involved in an alleged breaking and entering incident came to a conclusion Thursday night.
The search originally began early Thursday morning when a Longmeadow Police officer spotted a vehicle that was involved in a smash & grab that occurred on Dwight Road on Wednesday.
When officers went to investigate, the suspect, described as a man wearing a white shirt and jeans, sped off.
Later on in that morning, witnesses stated that they saw the suspect exit the vehicle and began running through yards.
Longmeadow Police combed the area of Edgewood Avenue, Riverview Avenue, and Glenwood Circle, but still were unable to locate the suspect, later identified as Ryan Christopher-Duncan of Pompano Beach, Florida.
Around 11:00 a.m., Mass State Police deployed one of their helicopters in an effort to help locate Christopher-Duncan.
The search led police through various parts of the north section of town, including Dickinson Street and Porter Lake Drive, which is right near the Forest Park section of Springfield.
At 2:30 p.m., Christopher-Duncan still hadn't been located, prompting officials to call of their search until further notice.
That search would resume approximately eight hours later.
Around 10:15 p.m., initial reports of an active investigation in the area of Rt. 5 near Wheel Meadow Drive began coming into our newsroom.
When our crew arrived on scene, around 10:30 p.m., police officers were scouring the area along Wheel Meadow Drive, Wheel Meadow Lane, and Ely Road, but, at the time, it was unclear who or what they were looking for.
Officers were seen heading into a wooded area not to long after, armed with K9s and flashlights.
State Police tell us that they did send a trooper over to the area of Rt. 5 in Longmeadow around 10:15 p.m to assist police in an investigation, but were unable to comment further.
Around 10:45 p.m., officers halted their search efforts and began heading south, by vehicle, on Ely Road, our Western Mass News crew right behind them.
Officials came to a stop at the Pride Gas station on Longmeadow Street, where, shortly after, our crew witnessed officers place a male suspect under arrest.
Longmeadow Police tell Western Mass News that the suspect in custody was Christopher-Duncan.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle Christopher-Duncan was driving was not stolen, and "was authorized to operate the vehicle".
Christopher-Duncan is facing several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
He is expected to appear in Springfield District Court tomorrow for his arraignment.
The breaking and entering incident remains under investigation by the Longmeadow Police Department.
