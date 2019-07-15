Longmeadow Police asking for public's assistance in identifying shoplifting suspect.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Longmeadow are seeking the public's help in identifying an alleged shoplifter.
Longmeadow Police did not state whereabouts this incident occurred.
If you recognize the individual that's pictured, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-567-3311 and dial extension 150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.