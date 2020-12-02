LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Longmeadow Police Department will be participating in Stuff a Cruiser this year.
Next week, new unwrapped toys for children ages newborn to 12 will be collected to benefit Toys for Tots.
The collection will take place on Saturday, December 12th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Longmeadow Police Department, located at 34 Williams Street.
The event will go on rain, snow or shine.
According to police, the event will be compliant with all COVID-19 regulations. Everyone will be asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while waiting to donate.
Longmeadow Police will also be accepting gift cards to Walmart, Target or Amazon to be used to purchase toys.
Gift cards will be accepted starting December 2nd until Wednesday December 9th at 4 p.m. They can be dropped off in the police department lobby.
Sporting goods items, board games, books, makeup kits, arts and crafts supplies, electronics, LEGOS and dolls are all in need.
Officer Amanda VanBuskirk can be contacted at avanbuskirk@longmeadow.org with any questions.
