LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to reports of a body found in the Connecticut River Sunday evening.
Police received calls of a body around 5:30 p.m. and arrived on scene shortly after.
Sergeant Albano confirmed with Western Mass News police requested mutual aid from Longmeadow Fire Department and Agawam Police Department.
Sgt. Albano also told us Mass. State Police assisted with the investigation.
They were able to find the body at 8:30 p.m., but have yet to identify the male individual.
Police also said they believe the body was in the river for many hours.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
