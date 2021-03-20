The groups were collecting sneakers and socks to donate to the Center for Human Development.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over in Longmeadow, the police department joined forces on Saturday with Fleet Feet Longmeadow for a 'Stuff the Cruiser' event.

The groups were collecting sneakers and socks to donate to the Center for Human Development.

Longmeadow Police K-9

(Longmeadow Police Department photo)

"We are going to be helping out families, homeless individuals, and getting some nice footwear on their feet," said Amanda Hollebon, the organizer for Fleet Feet Longmeadow.

The first 30 donors received a special goody bag from the Longmeadow shops. Anyone who stopped by the event on Saturday also had the opportunity to meet Kai, Longmeadow Police's K-9.

