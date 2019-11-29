Longmeadow Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins.

(courtesy Longmeadow Police Department)

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Longmeadow are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to investigate a series of vehicle break-ins.

Officials tell us that the alleged vehicle break-ins occurred late Thursday night.

If you recognize the individual that's pictured or have any information, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-331 and dial extension 0 for dispatch.

