LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Longmeadow Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts happening overnight Tuesday.
According to police, catalytic converters were stolen from three different Toyota Prius between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on November 9th.
Police say the cars were parked in driveways on Longmeadow Street, Ferncroft Street and Whitmun Road. They add that the Toyota Prius is just one vehicle that is targeted because its catalytic converter is highly valuable and easily accessible.
Officers are advising residents to park their cars in their garage if possible and to use motion lights.
Anyone with information or camera footage of the thefts is being asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department.
