LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are warning Longmeadow residents to be on-alert after the recent thefts of tires and wheels.
Longmeadow Police said that in both cases, residents awoke in the morning to see the wheels on their cars missing and the car on jacks.
The incidents involved a 2018 Honda Accord and a 2019 Honda Accord.
Police noted that the incidents occurred in the pre-dawn hours and expensive 'sport wheels' were targeted.
Residents are now urged to take steps to "harden the target", police said, including using locking wheel lugs, park the vehicle in a garage (if possible), and utilize driveway lighting at night.
Investigators are reminding residents that if anything or anyone suspicious is see to contact police.
