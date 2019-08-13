LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Longmeadow say that a teen who had been reported missing has been found.
Investigators reported that 17-year-old Kristen Palawan had been last seen near Morgan Road in West Springfield on Sunday, August 11.
Longmeadow Police said Wednesday that Palwan has been located, is well, and is back with her family.
Police thanked the public for their assistance in the case.
