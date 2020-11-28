LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.
On Saturday morning, around 10 a.m., a resident witnessed a suspect enter their garage and steal a bike.
Longmeadow Police responded to the call and began searching the area. The victim also noticed a female jacket hanging on the handlebars of the bike as the suspect left the scene.
They located the suspect riding the victim’s bike near the Springfield X. During questioning, the male suspect fled, leaving behind the bike.
The bike was processed and returned to the victim. Police are looking for the owner of the jacked to return it to them.
If you can identify the suspect, call Longmeadow Police at (413) 567-3311 ext. 0 or their tip line at (413) 565-4199.
