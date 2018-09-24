LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have released new details into a incident that led to a hazmat response in Longmeadow.
Longmeadow Police said that around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Wimbleton Drive home after residents returned home to find several bags of a white powder at the base of the driveway.
Crews cordoned off the area and a regional hazardous materials team was called in as a precaution.
"The substance was determined to be narcotics and the scene was contained until all of the material could be collected and neutralized," police added in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported and the scene was handled in a way to help ensure that there was no danger to the public.
Investigators are still working to determine the origin of the material.
Anyone with information is asked to call Longmeadow Police at (413) 567-3311.
Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as we find out more information.
