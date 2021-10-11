LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow Police report they've had an influx of phone calls about coyotes.
They want the public to know that they can't do anything about the animals unless they're posing a danger to residents or pets.
The department said from September to November young coyotes start leaving the family pack, which is why they are more frequently seen.
While normally fearful of people, they can sometimes be spotted crossing yards or streets.
Police say make sure your pets and children are secure and that there isn't any food around to attract them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.