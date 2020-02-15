LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were notified of an individual searching cars at a Longmeadow resident's house on Friday around 4:15 a.m. on Converse Street.
Police were able to watch the suspect walk around the resident's property by reviewing their Ring camera's recording.
At some point within the video the individual is seen walking away from view of the camera, which is when police believe was the time the suspect was checking one of the locked vehicles on the side of the garage.
Police ask if anyone might know of this person's identity or have had their vehicle/house entered overnight to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311 ext 0.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.