Longmeadow Police seeking public's help in locating missing teen.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Longmeadow are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.
According to Longmeadow Police officials, 17-year-old Kristen Palwan was last seen near Morgan Road in West Springfield on Sunday, August 11.
She is described as 5'3" and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Longmeadow Police adds that she may be in the Springfield area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.
