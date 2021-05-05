LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a scare in Longmeadow Tuesday night after reports of someone with a rifle was hiding in a backyard. Police responded and found a high schooler with what looked like a real gun, but it wasn't. It turns out it was all part of a high school game.
Last night, a large group of Longmeadow High School students were playing a game called “senior assassin.” It's usually played with water guns, but not this time.
The gun below is what Longmeadow Police found Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. when they responded to a report of a male holding a rifle hiding in a backyard.
It was a 17-year-old Longmeadow High School student playing a game called “senior assassin,” a senior tradition in many communities across the country. The gun just looked real.
“We want our seniors to go out, enjoy themselves, enjoy their senior year like everybody else gets to, but use common sense and be safe,” said Longmeadow Police Capt. Carl Mazzaferro
Longmeadow Police said the student had an airsoft rifle, taped to look like a real rifle. Typically, water guns are used to squirt classmates, eliminating them from the game.
Mazzaferro told Western Mass News that things could have turned out worse than they did.
“This could have been a very tragic event. Our officers are well-trained, and they conducted an investigation and they found out it was just an airsoft gun, not a real firearm,” Mazzaferro explained.
Mazzaferro told us that they knew the senior tradition was going to take place prior to it happening. They urged seniors to play with caution.
“We learned about the event approximately two days ago. We did our best to get the message out through the school - be safe and use common sense,” Mazzaferro added.
We spoke with one Longmeadow resident and we showed him the photo of the two guns. He believes Longmeadow Police did the right thing.
“It sounds to me police did recognize the difference and they responded appropriately,” said Irwin Pern of Longmeadow.
Mazzaferro has advice for seniors who want to enjoy the rest of their final year.
“There are Super Soakers out there. My kids have them. They’re bright orange. You can’t miss them. They have all different types of colors. Please don’t paint them black. Don’t make them look like anything that they’re not,” Mazzaferro said.
In a letter to students and families last night, Longmeadow High School principal Tom Landers said, in part:
"I am writing tonight as a result of information the school department received this afternoon from both the town and the LPD. There is a competitive game among some Seniors which involves pretend shooting of one another with toy guns and/or water guns. This is not something that is happening at school, but rather off campus and around town. While this is not a school based issue, I need to relay the information that the LPD expressed concern today and received several calls from town residents due to shooting of water pistols and water guns out of cars. In some cases, these water guns resemble actual weapons. This has caused concern to confused residents and to the LPD."
"I am writing to Seniors and families tonight to provide this update and context and to ask all Seniors to use good judgement, to be respectful of others and to remind you that it is unwise and unsafe to point anything at others that can reasonably be construed to be a weapon."
The student will not be punished in this incident.
