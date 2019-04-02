LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With warmer temperatures comes more outdoor activities, including more and more people bringing their bicycles out of the garages and onto the streets.
Longmeadow Police have a warning and advice for homeowners after an increase in bike thefts in the last week.
"[Do you ever leave your garage door open?] Not usually now, unless I forgot to close it," said Elizabeth McVety of Longmeadow.
Tim Marchant of Longmeadow added, "You see it all the time on the Longmeadow Facebook page...shut your garage door."
You might consider it a blessing that Longmeadow residents feel so safe that the police department has to remind people to shut their garage doors.
"It just started, but we want to get ahead of it again," said Longmeadow Police Lt. Robert Stocks.
Longmeadow Police said that the start of nice weather has once again brought out the start of bike thefts.
"Last week, we had a call of three suspicious youths were called in and about an hour later, we had some residents call, stating that their bikes were stolen. So far, we've only had three bikes stolen," Stocks noted.
However, Stocks told Western Mass News that three could turn into more, which is why he said writing down your bike's serial number can help police track it down.
"We can enter the bike into a property index, in which that bicycle will be logged in and if it is recovered elsewhere, another agency can notify us," Stocks explained.
Avid biker Mike Doyle's habit of locking his ride was formed from experience.
"It was stolen last fall. I had it locked in my garage, but I had it locked into a screw. The thief unscrewed the screw, rode down the street with the bike lock flapping around and the Longmeadow Police Department noticed it," Doyle said.
Another new habit Doyle practices: shutting his garage door.
"Garage door was open, but the bike was under a tarp. [aAnd do you leave your garage open anymore?] No, not at all," Doyle noted.
