LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow Police are warning about a game high school seniors are calling "senior assassin."
According to police, the goal of the game is to ambush and squirt other seniors with squirt guns for a chance to win a cash prize.
Tuesday night, officers were called out for a report of several vehicles that were circling the area with no headlights on. When police arrived, two vehicles fled the area, but a short time later, one vehicle came back.
Police stopped that vehicle and observed Exhibit A, which you're seeing here, in plain sight in the back seat. They said the driver informed officers the airsoft rifle was intentionally blacked out to make it look real for the purpose of the game.
What you see in Exhibit B is a real assault rifle.
Police are now working to educate the public as to why this game is dangerous.
In a letter to students and families last night, Longmeadow High School principal Tom Landers said, in part:
"I am writing tonight as a result of information the school department received this afternoon from both the town and the LPD. There is a competitive game among some Seniors which involves pretend shooting of one another with toy guns and/or water guns. This is not something that is happening at school, but rather off campus and around town. While this is not a school based issue, I need to relay the information that the LPD expressed concern today and received several calls from town residents due to shooting of water pistols and water guns out of cars. In some cases, these water guns resemble actual weapons. This has caused concern to confused residents and to the LPD."
"I am writing to Seniors and families tonight to provide this update and context and to ask all Seniors to use good judgement, to be respectful of others and to remind you that it is unwise and unsafe to point anything at others that can reasonably be construed to be a weapon."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information on-air and online as it becomes available.
