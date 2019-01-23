LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Longmeadow have closed Forest Glen Road and a section of South Park Avenue for a safety hazard.
Lt. Robert Stocks tells Western Mass News there is a natural gas odor in the area.
Police and fire crews are assisting Columbia Gas as they work to locate the source of this gas smell.
"It's believed to be the source coming from a service line servicing one of the residences in the area," Stocks said.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes so crews can continue to work.
"We'll be adding updates on social media," noted Stocks.
Western Mass News confirmed the road closure with the Longmeadow Police Department around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
We are continuing to follow this situation. Stay with Western Mass News both on air and online. Latest on ABC40 starting at Noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.