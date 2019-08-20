LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of people turned out for a special town meeting in Longmeadow, many of them to express their support for preventing the expansion of a gas line.
The measure up for a vote tonight was Article 1, with many saying their focus is about protecting the health and safety of the town's residential neighborhoods, and, by an overwhelming majority, they voted down the proposed plan to build a gas line through their town.
Applause broke out inside the Longmeadow High School auditorium Tuesday night.
This after the majority in the audience voted 'yes' on Article 1, a measure introduced by the Longmeadow Pipeline Awareness Group.
Chair of the group, Michele Marantz, tells Western Mass News their goal was to stop a plan by Columbia and Tennessee Gas to construct a new metering station and pipelines in the town in residential areas.
"What we're hoping to say to Columbia Gas and to Tennessee Gas is 'Thanks, but no thanks. We really don't want you in the middle of a well-established neighborhood, not far less than a half mile from Wolf Swamp Elementary School'," Marantz tells us.
For four months, the group's legal team was working to make sure that the project would not be able make progress.
This despite a purchase by Tennessee Gas for land on the Longmeadow Country Club.
"It's not acceptable to impose, to transform he nature of a community without the community's permission," says Marantz.
The article even received unanimous support from the town's Planning Board.
"In addition to gas leaks, meter stations, such as the one proposed for Longmeadow, will release pressure by blowing out gas in the air we breathe. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to these regularly release contaminants," stated Longmeadow Planning Board member Bruce Colton.
The voters say the measure goes a long way in helping them preserve their identity as a residential community.
"Individuals and families should not be forced to live in fear for their family's health, safety, and deteriorating property value," added Colton.
Now, even though these projects can now not happen in residential areas, they still are able to be built in agricultural or business zones, but, like any project, they would need to get approval by from the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.