LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mask policy for Longmeadow Public Schools will be discussed Wednesday night during the town's school committee meeting.
Officials said that the town's high school now has a vaccination rate of more than 80-percent, which is the benchmark needed to apply for a waiver to remove the mandatory mask policy.
As of last week, school committee members needed to submit their data to the state for approval.
Should Longmeadow High School apply for the waiver and have it accepted, they would be the first school in Western Mass to drop its mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.