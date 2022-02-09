LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Longmeadow High School will begin relaxing COVID-19 protocols.
The superintendent told Western Mass News that masking will be optional for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
This is a practice that will be extended to all Longmeadow schools on March 3rd.
Lunch seating will also be changed, reducing social distancing measures down to 3 feet.
