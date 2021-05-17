LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fate of public pools was in question on Monday night.
Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons walked through the issue in Monday night's town meeting.
While the national shortage of pool supplies remains a concern across the state that's not their biggest worry this summer.
"I'm able to confirm that we do have enough supplies so we feel fairly confident that we will not be impacted by any chlorine shortage this summer, but we will certainly be impacted by a lack of staff willing to work and fill these positions in our pools," Simmons said.
She goes on to say these positions are vital in opening both Bliss and Greenwood pools, as well as staffing their camps this summer.
