Today the Longmeadow Select Board and the School Committee are meeting to discuss filling vacant school committee seats after 4 members resigned without warning last week.
The bombshell decision now has town officials dealing with the fallout.
This issue can be tracked back to last November when the 4 members who have now resigned voted to not renew the contract of the Superintendent, Marty O'Shea.
Students held protests outside of the high school, teachers spoke out at special meetings, an online petition was even created calling for the resignation of these school committee members.
Right now, there are just 3 members on the School Committee.
Tonight's joint meeting will go over the legal process of finding replacements, look at the needs of the School Committee and set a schedule for filling these vacancies.
These positions are only for the interim, as this coming June in the annual town election all four seats will be on the ballot.
Plus another, bringing the total to 5.
Ultimately, the town called for a special meeting two weeks ago and passed a measure to remove elected officials from office before their term is complete.
A week later the four members of the school committee resigned.
Tonight's meeting is at 6:30 in the Longmeadow School District Offices.
