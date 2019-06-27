LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search for the suspect wanted in Longmeadow since Thursday morning has been arrested.
Investigators said that the suspect and the vehicle he was driving are wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab vehicle break-in this past Wednesday on Dwight Road.
The day-long search stretched across the entire town.
Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest the individual later on Thursday night around 11 p.m.
The suspect, Ryan Christopher Duncans from Pompano Beach, FL was arrested at a Pride gas station in Longmeadow.
Duncans is charged with A&B with Dangerous Weapon, Fail to stop for Police, Reckless operation of a MV, Leaving the Scene, Speeding, Fail to Stop at a Stop sign, and Marked Lane violation.
Everyone knew what to look for.
"I saw on the news it was a white t-shirt and blue jeans," said Noah Bertone.
However, the reported sightings covered the entire north section of Longmeadow.
First, homeowners on Englewood Road reported hearing a crash and seeing the suspect run through their yards, then we came across police near Dickinson Street and Porter Lake Drive, close to Forest Park.
Next, near Warren Terrace, where the suspect was spotted in a backyard, but still evaded capture.
"I heard, subsequently, a police officer yell 'Show me your hands, show me your hands' and then a female detective ran up my driveway into my backyard," said Kenneth Blackmer.
There was then a sighting near Edgewood Avenue that caused police to fly to the scene.
"I saw him. He was about 10 feet away hiding in the bushes and I said 'Hey, what are you doing?' and he took off running," Bertone added.
One of the people who called 911 to report it said the suspect fled again, causing police, helicopters, and K-9 units to set up a perimeter
"There was an elderly couple next door and I told him to go inside and lock the doors and within five minutes, the K-9 police were sweeping through the woods and everything," Bertone noted.
However, by 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the search was called off, until they were able to locate the suspect later into the night.
"Longmeadow is a pretty safe town and this is why people move to this town is because it’s a safe residential area. I have children...so it's a little unsettling," Blackmer said.
Longmeadow Police Department reports that they will continue to investigate the B&E charge.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
