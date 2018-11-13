LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the future of his job in jeopardy, parents and teachers held a rally to show their support for Longmeadow School Superintendent Marty O'Shea Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. O'Shea was first hired in 2016, but now, the school committee will decide whether or not they will renew his contract and have him continue to lead the district.
Earlier this year, the Longmeadow School Committee gave Dr. O'Shea a needs improvement rating, which many said is stemming from a contentious relationship.
However, supporters of the superintendent told Western Mass News this is personal and they believe the majority of the committee is simply trying to remove him because they did not want him hired to begin with.
Scott McLennan with the Massachusetts Teachers Association said in a statement that Longmeadow students are thriving academically as seen in state assessment scores and that they completely support the superintendent.
Kathleen Russotto has been a teacher at Longmeadow schoools for more than 30 years and said she's proud of the work O'Shea has done.
"The teachers here, when we are hired in Longmeadow, we're proud to be hired in Longmeadow and we take pride in the public schools and we feel Dr. O'Shea is the best leader for us and to help our students grow academically, socially, and emotionally," Russotto noted.
Western Mass News did reach out to the superintendent, but he did not want to comment.
We also reached out to school committee members, but we have not yet heard back.
The school committee meeting agenda said that the discussion surrounding his contract will take place during their meeting tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Longmeadow central office.
Western mass news will continue to follow this story, so stick with us on-air and online at westernmassnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.