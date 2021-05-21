LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For half of a century, Western Mass News alum Ray Hershel reported in his home of western Massachusetts. In honor of his dedication, we give an annual scholarship in his honor.
This year, one entry stood out from the rest.
Western Mass News continues to honor our former reporter of 50 years, Ray Hershel, with a scholarship essay competition that bears his name. Ray took his time to read through the many entries and narrowed it down to one winner.
“She's an example for other young people, just by the way she has worked at her total involvement and her passion for helping others,” he explained.
Ray was talking about Evelyn Humphries, a soon-to-be graduate of Longmeadow High School. Evelyn's love of community service is what stood out to ray.
Ray asked, "I was just wondering, where that passion came from at such a young age?"
"I definitely have been influenced by my parents. My parents are very giving people,” Evelyn explained.
Evelyn said the tornado of June 2011, which tore a path through Hampden County, is where it all began.
“I did a lemonade stand with my dad and we raised money for the tornado victims and I think that was really the turning point in my life, where I realized that community service is really fun. It's not just donating money. It's doing super-fun things with some really cool people," Evelyn noted.
Since that time, Evelyn has found her way to the teen boards of the Ronald McDonald House and Rachel's Table. In her six years with Rachel's Table, she's worked to alleviate hunger in western Massachusetts, as well as educate others about eating healthy and reducing food waste.
"We started building gardens at soup kitchens, so they can sustain their own food that's really good for you," Evelyn added.
Evelyn now plans to attend Assumption University in Worcester this fall and major in nursing, continuing to help others.
"Evelyn, for your tireless work in the community and your passion for helping others, it's my pleasure to present to you this year's Western Mass News Ray Hershel Scholarship in the amount of $2,500…We wish you only the very best,” Ray explained.
Evelyn added, “It means so much to me, thank you."
