LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors are canceled at one local site and the facility sits empty.
Last week, state health officials said more vaccine doses would be diverted away from hospitals in order to better stock mass vaccine sites and community sites, but organizers with the community site in Longmeadow said their doses were rescinded as well.
Vaccines were supposed to come into the senior center site in Longmeadow this week in order to inoculate those 75 and older, but last Friday, organizers got bad news
“We were hoping to give 300 to 400 doses a week,” said vaccine clinic team leader Andrew Fraser.
Fraser had high hopes for the Longmeadow senior center's COVID-19 vaccine clinic, but shortly into the process, he was told by the state that their site would only get 100 doses per week.
Last Friday, that triple digit number dropped to zero.
“The state did tell us, as well as many other clinics, that we were not getting the doses that we had requested for this week and we were not told what to expect after that either,” Fraser noted.
So all dressed up and ready to go, the Longmeadow site sits empty and appointments cancelled, not just for those who planned to visit the site in person, but for their homebound vaccine program as well
“Unfortunately, with no vaccine, we're kind of in neutral until the situation changes,” Fraser explained.
Last week, state public health officials told Western Mass News that COVID-19 vaccines would be diverted away from hospitals, saying in part, “The Commonwealth will distribute more vaccines to high throughput locations, like mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacy sites, and community health centers.”
However, Longmeadow's community health center is now closed down and the function Fraser hoped it would serve is on pause as seniors have to try their luck at one of the mass sites.
“As you can imagine, seniors have mobility issues. They have a difficult time navigating it from the parking lot…Here, as you see, it's very close from the parking lot into the building. It's one story, very easy in-and-out,” Fraser said.
The Longmeadow site was able to vaccinate 100 seniors earlier this month. Fraser said when those people are due for their second dose at the end of the month, they will be able to get their second shot as scheduled.
