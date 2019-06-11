Longmeadow voters give town green light to purchase land from country club.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Election day in Longmeadow and, while there are a number of races, the big issue is a non-binding ballot question.
It's to gauge voter opinion as to whether the town should buy four parcels of land from the Longmeadow Country Club.
It's land Tennessee Gas wants to buy for a pressure step down and gas transfer facility.
The vote: 1,270 in favor, 693 against.
It's now up to the town selectboard to decide the next step.
The selectboard has until the end of July to inform Tennessee Gas of their intentions.
