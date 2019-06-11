Longmeadow voters give town green light to purchase land from country club.

(Western Mass News photo)

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Election day in Longmeadow and, while there are a number of races, the big issue is a non-binding ballot question.

It's to gauge voter opinion as to whether the town should buy four parcels of land from the Longmeadow Country Club.

It's land Tennessee Gas wants to buy for a pressure step down and gas transfer facility.

The vote: 1,270 in favor, 693 against.

It's now up to the town selectboard to decide the next step.

The selectboard has until the end of July to inform Tennessee Gas of their intentions.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.