LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Longmeadow Health Department voted to replace the current mask mandate with an advisory effective immediately.
The decision was announced at their meeting Tuesday night.
As for the schools, the school committee has already made masking optional at the high school.
