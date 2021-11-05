LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break is causing low water pressure in Longmeadow.
Town officials said that the "major" break is in the area of Wolf Swamp Road and Shaker Road.
Crews are on-scene working to isolate the break to make repairs and restore water service.
Repair efforts are expected to go throughout the day, but could last longer.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest details as it becomes available.
