EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton hardware store owner deciding it’s time to retire and customers can benefit.
It’s a final way for the owner to give back to those who have supported her.
Manchester Hardware has been a locally owned business for more than a century and now, they’re just weeks away from closing their doors for good.
“Well, I'm retiring, so I’m sad to see the store go, but I’m really happy to retire,” said owner Carol Perman.
Perman said closing down permanently wasn't her first choice, but she decided she was ready to move on with the next chapter.
“I’ve really been trying to retire for the last five years and I told my husband that 2020 was my last year working and I tried to get people to buy it or take it over and it didn't work out so…” Perman explained.
Manchester Hardware has been a locally owned business for 125 years.
Perman told Western Mass News her dad bought the hardware store in 1960 and she’s been working there for 30 years since he died.
The store currently has 14 employees who will no longer have a job at the hardware start once it closes.
“…And because of the COVID, we have mostly young kids not working for us and we’re hoping to keep them to the end of the year. We’re gonna be painting and cleaning and lots of stuff to do,” Perman noted.
For now, everything in the store is 20 percent off.
“At the moment we made the decision to keep it simple and have 20 percent even though the margins aren't 20 percent on things like power tools, but we decided it’d be easier across the board to 20, which is why I think we've done so well ‘cause people know they're getting a really good deal on a lot,” Perman explained.
Perman said there’s no official last day, but she is thinking maybe November 21, depending how the sale goes, which has only been going on for a little less than a week.
Since then, she said the community has been wonderful flooding her with support.
“They’re sorry to see it go and they're thanking me and yeah, it’s very heartwarming….I’d like to thank all our loyal customers. They’re more like friends than loyal customers, a lot of them,” Perman said.
Perman said the sale will continue for about eight weeks and just about everything is up for grabs.
