CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We want to take a moment today to congratulate a fellow local journalist on his retirement.
Longtime WWLP-TV anchor Barry Kriger is leaving the anchor desk Thursday night.
Barry has been a fixture at the station, in the western Massachusetts broadcasting industry, and in the community for nearly four decades.
He left the area to work in Providence, RI for three years, but he returned to WWLP and has worked 34 of the 37 years of his career at the station.
Western Mass News congratulates Barry on his accomplishments over his career and wishes him well in his retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.