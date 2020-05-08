NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the slow reopening begins here in the Bay State, one local park is starting to open back up too.
Look Memorial Park in Northampton is taking it one step...and pedal push ... at a time.
Park representative, Jilian Larkin says while their bike paths are open, the park itself remains closed.
"...Walking and bike paths are now open via our walk-in and bike-in entrances. The park gates will remain closed and there is no on-site parking available at this time," explains Larkin, Executive Director of Look Memorial Park.
She tells Western Mass News that this is in accordance with a recent order sent out from Northampton's Public Health Director.
"We ask that you follow social distancing and mask/face covering regulations while enjoying Look Park. Please use a mask or cover your face while in the park, keep 6 feet apart and move aside for others that may be on the paths or roads as well. Stay at least six feet from other visitors, including stepping aside to let others pass," Larkin notes.
Also, if you are out on the bike paths, walking your dog, you're asked to 'please' keep your four legged friend on a leash and away from other visitors 'at all times.'
Larkin says, "The safety of our guests as well as our staff is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and plan to have an update to the community with further opening details on May 18."
