SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some of the biggest announcements to come out of MGM Springfield over the last year have been the concerts. Who's performing where? Is it at the MassMutual Center or out on The Plaza?
However, one of the most important factors in determining those concerts' successes, according to MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis, have not only been who they can get to come and perform, but who comes to see those performers.
"That's something some of these regional operators don't have is a portfolio of Bellagio and MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay," Mathis explained.
Mathis said the big name of MGM in Las Vegas can draw bigger performers to Springfield - something individually-operated casinos can't do.
"We're able to book Aerosmith here in Springfield because they've got a residency for us in Las Vegas at our Park Theater so, because of that relationship, we're able to ask them to come tour the east coast and hit each of our resorts," Mathis added.
Mathis said Cher and Stevie Wonder - both oversold concerts - drew upstate New York and Vermont guests to Springfield, even on days when people aren't inclined to travel.
"Normally, we would want a weekend, but I think Cher proved to us you can do something mid-week if the act is big enough and turn a Tuesday night into a Friday night, Saturday night," Mathis said.
However, while those two acts were inter-generational crowd-pleasers, Mathis said the casino is looking into more niche performers for year two.
"I think we're interested in magic, for example, some of these really successful psychic reading entertainers, professionals. Challenge ourselves. Country is very popular in this market. Individual rappers, you know, more hip-hop," Mathis noted.
That's not forgetting the older crowd.
"Some of the old crooners are people that we'd love to bring down here, especially with some of the older generation. There's a lot of people want classic Las Vegas entertainment," Mathis said.
As for the MassMutual Center concerts coming in year two, you could tell Mathis was pretty tight-lipped, but Boyz II Men and Smokey Robinson are going to be having a Symphony Hall concert at the end of the year.
