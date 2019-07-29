SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people may not know that Dave's first gig was in college. It was 1970 during his freshman year at UMass Amherst, volunteering for the student-run radio station WMUA-FM, under news director Art Cohen.
"He was a lovely man, but about two weeks into it, he says to me 'you know, I think you should choose another profession.' I was devastated. Ah, but I ignored him," Dave said.
Dave learned early that this business requires a thick skin. That spring, Nixon bombed Cambodia.
"That was my first real taste of breaking news. They had me going to all the college campuses, because everybody was holding protests at Smith, Mount Holyoke, Amherst College, and I was filing live reports over pay phones," Dave explained.
That summer of 1970, Dave got his first official "paid" broadcasting job at WMAS in Springfield.
Just one month later, another opportunity started what would become a nine year association with WHMP-AM/FM in Northampton and then, Dave added, "To make a little extra money, I took a part time job running audio and camera at our competition, Channel 22 and I did that for like three years, on and off, doing the two jobs."
It wasn't long before Dave was asked to try out for an on-air anchor position. As we all know, Dave got the job.
"I went on the air September 17, 1979 at 22. At the end of the newscast, the man that was anchoring with me at the time, Norm Peters, he said to me, 'They want me to introduce you.' He said 'Now, what's your last name again?' I said 'It's Madsen' and so he said and 'Tonight, we welcome to the team, Dave
Marsden," Dave recalled
Soon enough, Dave
Madsen became a household name in western Massachusetts. After 12 years with WWLP and Dave's kids getting older, he made a change.
"I was working nights all the time and I really thought 'Well, maybe now's the time that I need to spend more time with them' and I got offered a job in public relations for Friendly's. I was in there for about three weeks and I came to the realization that I made a huge mistake," Dave said.
Close
Dave during this time at WHMP
(Submitted photo)
Dave while at WHMP
(Submitted photo)
Dave high in the air during his years at WHMP
(Submitted photo)
Dave with former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley during Dave's WHMP years
(Submitted photo)
Dave seen in a
caricature
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Bob Hope and Vinny Delnegro at a 1990 golf tournament
(Submitted photo)
Dave started his broadcasting career on the radio, at WHMP in Northampton
(Submitted photo)
Dave's first job in television was in 1972 with WWLP-TV
(Submitted photo)
Dave left WWLP and took a job with public relations at Friendly's...but he would soon return to TV
(Submitted photo)
Dave's first newscast at WGGB in June 1991
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from President Clinton's 1993 inauguration in Washington, D.C.
(Submitted photo)
Dave and Kathy Tobin reporting from the Clinton inauguration
(Submitted photo)
Dave appears in a local billboard with Ray Hershel, Ed Carroll, Kathy Tobin, Priscilla Ress, and Jim Cline
(Submitted photo)
Dave playing as part of the 'News40' Softball team
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from Washington for President Clinton's 1993 inauguration
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Pat Boone
(Submitted Photo)
Dave takes a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
(Submitted Photo)
Dave takes a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
(Submitted Photo)
Dave seen in a WGGB publicity photo with Ed Carroll, Kathy Tobin, Priscilla Ress, Ray Hershel, and Jim Cline
(Submitted photo)
Dave and Priscilla Ress on the MDA Telethon
(Submitted Photo)
Dave and Kathy Tobin on the MDA Telethon
(Submitted Photo)
Dave on the MDA Telethon
(Submitted Photo)
Dave interviewing the late Peter Jennings of ABC News
(Submitted photo)
Dave and Priscilla Ress at The Big E
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Rep. Richard Neal at his Washington office
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from Washington D.C.
(Submitted photo)
Dave appears in an ad for 'News40'
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Eileen Curran, Mike Ratte, and Tom Bevacqua
Dave covering the September 11, 2001 attacks
(Western Mass News file photo)
Dave from New York on GMA's move to Times Square (1999)
(Submitted photo)
Dave interviewing ABC's Charlie Gibson on GMA's move to Times Square
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from Capitol Hill
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Rep. Neal in Washington, D.C.
(Submitted photo)
Dave and Shannon Hegy on the air the night of the June 1, 2011 tornado
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Springfield Domenic Sarno following the June 1, 2011 tornado
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from downtown Springfield
(Submitted photo)
Dave with former Mass. Governor Deval Patrick at The Big E
(Submitted Photo)
Dave reporting from lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Scott Coen at Hall of Fame enshrinement
(Submitted Photo)
Dave Madsen, Shannon Hegy, and Marci Izard at the MDA Telethon
(Submitted photo)
Dave, Ray Hershel, Kathy Tobin, and Marci Izard at the MDA Telethon
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Brittany Decker at The Big E
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy and former Sen. Scott Brown at Rays of Hope
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with James Taylor at Tanglewood
(Submitted photo)
Dave with WCVB-TV anchor Duke Castiglione and his father, Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione at Red Sox spring training
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy at The Big E
(Submitted photo)
Dave with musician Gary Puckett at The Big E
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy on set
(Submitted Photo)
Dave reporting from Super Bowl XLVII
(Submitted Photo)
Dave interviewing former NFL safety and UMass safety James Ihedigbo at the Super Bowl
(Submitted photo)
Dave interviewing Lara Spencer from Flea Market Flip
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting on Dave Letterman's farewell as host of the 'Late Show'
(Submitted photo)
Dave at Opening Day at Fenway Park
(Submitted photo)
Dave with NESN Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy
(Submitted photo)
Dave with WBZ-TV reporter Mike LaCrosse at Mike's UMass graduation
Dave and Ray at the Holyole St. Patrick's Parade
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Brittany Decker
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Brittany Decker
(Submitted Photo)
Dave at a Southampton Memorial Day event
(Submitted Photo)
Dave's true passion was back in broadcasting.
"I walked away from the only thing I ever wanted to do and the only thing I really thought I knew what to do or how to do it and I was like a fish out of water," Dave added.
That's when WGGB-TV Channel 40 came calling in January 1992. Ever since, Dave's anchored just about every newscast during his tenure at Western Mass News, becoming part of the fabric of our station and the community.
"I mean I've had a great run and I wouldn't have had it if it weren't for the folks at home," Dave noted.
As for the next chapter?
"Well, I've decided that I'm going to be the captain of the steamboat that goes up and down the Connecticut River..." Dave joked.
We all know Dave loves a good laugh.
All kidding aside, "It's time to give something back to Linda. You know, she's sacrificed an awful lot for me, she really has...to give something back to her...but I'll still be involved and do some things It's to be determined. Stay tuned," Dave said.
