SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people may not know that Dave's first gig was in college. It was 1970 during his freshman year at UMass Amherst, volunteering for the student-run radio station WMUA-FM, under news director Art Cohen.

"He was a lovely man, but about two weeks into it, he says to me 'you know, I think you should choose another profession.' I was devastated. Ah, but I ignored him," Dave said.

Dave learned early that this business requires a thick skin. That spring, Nixon bombed Cambodia.

"That was my first real taste of breaking news. They had me going to all the college campuses, because everybody was holding protests at Smith, Mount Holyoke, Amherst College, and I was filing live reports over pay phones," Dave explained.

That summer of 1970, Dave got his first official "paid" broadcasting job at WMAS in Springfield.

Just one month later, another opportunity started what would become a nine year association with WHMP-AM/FM in Northampton and then, Dave added, "To make a little extra money, I took a part time job running audio and camera at our competition, Channel 22 and I did that for like three years, on and off, doing the two jobs."

It wasn't long before Dave was asked to try out for an on-air anchor position. As we all know, Dave got the job.

"I went on the air September 17, 1979 at 22. At the end of the newscast, the man that was anchoring with me at the time, Norm Peters, he said to me, 'They want me to introduce you.' He said 'Now, what's your last name again?' I said 'It's Madsen' and so he said and 'Tonight, we welcome to the team, Dave Marsden," Dave recalled

Soon enough, Dave Madsen became a household name in western Massachusetts. After 12 years with WWLP and Dave's kids getting older, he made a change.

"I was working nights all the time and I really thought 'Well, maybe now's the time that I need to spend more time with them' and I got offered a job in public relations for Friendly's. I was in there for about three weeks and I came to the realization that I made a huge mistake," Dave said.

Dave's true passion was back in broadcasting.

"I walked away from the only thing I ever wanted to do and the only thing I really thought I knew what to do or how to do it and I was like a fish out of water," Dave added.

That's when WGGB-TV Channel 40 came calling in January 1992. Ever since, Dave's anchored just about every newscast during his tenure at Western Mass News, becoming part of the fabric of our station and the community.

"I mean I've had a great run and I wouldn't have had it if it weren't for the folks at home," Dave noted.

As for the next chapter?

"Well, I've decided that I'm going to be the captain of the steamboat that goes up and down the Connecticut River..." Dave joked.

We all know Dave loves a good laugh.

All kidding aside, "It's time to give something back to Linda. You know, she's sacrificed an awful lot for me, she really has...to give something back to her...but I'll still be involved and do some things It's to be determined.  Stay tuned," Dave said.

