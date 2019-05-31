SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The regular season for high school sports is coming to a close for schools in western Massachusetts.
Many players had record setting moments in their careers.
This proved to be a monumental spring season for many athletes across western Massachusetts.
Players hit career high points, pitched multiple no-hitters, broke school records, and won their way into post-season berths
Here's a look at just some accomplishments from student-athletes this season
Girls lacrosse was a race to the finish all season. Ultimately West Springfield, Longmeadow, Hoosac Valley, and Belchertown all took top spots in their divisions.
Belchertown earned their first title and best record in school history
Westfield's Kylie Buchanan, Belchertown's Elise Pikul and Pittsfield's Sierra Murray each reached their 100th career point.
Pope Francis' Sara Wolanski showed her dominance on the field, tying the school record for goals in a game with 10. She also joined the 100 point club in the very next game.
On the boys side of lacrosse, Waconah, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, and Longmeadow took the top league spots.
Belchertown repeated as Suburban League champs.
Chicopee Comp's Griffin Larochelle crossed the hundred point mark and Minnechaug senior Dan Taylor signed on to play at the collegiate level for Pace University.
On the diamond, no-hitters were were a trend, with some pitchers having multiple perfect games.
Smith Vocational baseball's Cole Boisvert pitched a perfect game for the Vikings leading them to a 15-0 win over Duggan.
Amherst's Justin Masteralexis had a career day with 15 strikeouts and walking none in a win over Central
Hopkins Academy baseball broke barriers with junior Thea Hanscom starting at both pitcher and third base. Her teammate Jack Feltovic pitching a two-hitter this season.
Top spots in baseball went to Chicopee Comp, Westfield, Ware, Eathampton, McCann Tech, and Westfield Technical Academy.
For softball, Smith Academy's Bailey McCoy, Turners Falls' Jade Tyler, and Wahconah's Abby Wells all pitched no-hitters this season.
Hampshire Regional's eighth grade sensation Jocelyn Mettey had multiple perfect games on the season.
Easthampton's Olivia Downer reached 100 career hits and her teammate, junior Rachel Robinson, had her 500th career strikeout - the first in school history.
Central's coach Alberto Hernandez won his 100th game that also clinched them a post-season berth.
Pittsfield, Southwick, Easthampton, Minnechaug, Hampshire, Smith Vocational, Hoosac Valley, and Turners Falls, all taking the top spots this year.
Boys volleyball saw some milestones as Chicopee Comp's Andrew Karpolyuk and Minnechaug's Nick Zzeimbekakis recording 1,000 career assists.
Minnechaug's John Cowles also surpasses an astounding 500 kills.
Top seeds on the court went to Central, Sabis, and Westfield.
On the track, Westfield's Brendan LaForest broke the school record in the 400 timing - 48.68.
West Springfield's Noah Singer broke both the school and the Central-Western Mass. meet record in javelin, throwing 175' 3".
Belchertown's Zachary Bail became the 800 meter champ in both the Western and Central-Western Mass,. championships.
Finally, the South Hadley girls won their first Central-Western Mass. track and field title.
Top spots went to Longmeadow, South Hadley, Chicopee Comp, and Pope Francis for the boys and West Springfield, East Longmeadow, Chicopee Comp, and South Hadley for the girls.
As the regular season comes to a close, division leaders are locked in on preparing for the state tournament rounds starting in just a few weeks.
Looking ahead to the fall. all eyes are on Springfield Central football looking to make a repeat state champion run.
