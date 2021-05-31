SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On the morning of June 1, 2011, the atmosphere was primed for severe thunderstorm development.
“We knew that day was going to be a severe weather day. The way it turned out was a different story,” former Western Mass News meteorologist Ed Carroll said.
At the surface, a strong, warm, humid southerly flow was taking shape. Temperatures and dew points were climbing fast.
A cold front was barreling towards southern New England from the west.
At the same time, a strong low-level jetstream was screaming across New England.
This feature provided the unusually high amounts of wind shear, the ingredient needed to sustain long-lived, powerful tornadoes, not often available in western Mass.
Joe Dellicarpini was working at the National Weather Service in Taunton that day.
“It's a once in a 50-60 year event. We haven't seen anything like that since the Worcester tornado back in 1953,” Dellicarpini said.
Early that afternoon a tornado watch was issued. By 2 p.m. severe storms started to fire up.
Around 4 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Hampden county. By then, we were already in wall-to-wall team coverage.
“The cell started forming, but it really wasn't until it touched down in Westfield, reports from Westfield Police, there was a funnel cloud,” Carroll said.
As the tornado moved across West Springfield, nearing the river, we caught it on Sky Cam and couldn't believe what we were seeing.
“We knew that when the warnings had come out it was possible. It doesn't hit home until you see it usually. I was like this is really happening,” Carroll explained.
The EF-3 tornado tore across the Connecticut River, passing over Memorial Bridge sucking up water and debris then slamming into the south end of Springfield.
“From then on, we were on the air from that point all the way until the middle part of the evening,” Carroll said.
The storm continued ripping a path of destruction through Wilbraham, Monson, Brimfield, and into Worcester County. It stayed on the ground for over an hour, finally dissipating and lifting in Charlton.
The storm destroyed over 77 buildings and 500 homes. This is the section of Springfield that was whipped out, ten years later in its place, the MGM Casino.
