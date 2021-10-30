Loomis Lakeside hosts trunk-or-treat event for local kids

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Saturday's rain didn't stop the Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing from hosting their first trunk-or-treat event for local children. Organizers told Western Mass News events like this provide a safer experience for kids and less stress for parents.
"We planned for this we have nice great candy and a variety for them and they can drive up in their cars and their parents can bring them here and visit with all of us, and it's a safe place to trick or treat," said Lori Todd, executive director of Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing.
Organizers said they're still working on a date for next year.
