Loomis Lakeside hosts trunk-or-treat event for local kids

Image: Western Mass News photo

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Saturday's rain didn't stop the Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing from hosting their first trunk-or-treat event for local children. Organizers told Western Mass News events like this provide a safer experience for kids and less stress for parents.

"We planned for this we have nice great candy and a variety for them and they can drive up in their cars and their parents can bring them here and visit with all of us, and it's a safe place to trick or treat," said Lori Todd, executive director of Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing.

Organizers said they're still working on a date for next year.

