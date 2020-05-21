BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Federal prosecutors report that actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading guilty in connection with the college admission case.
The U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday that Loughlin, 55, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The plea agreement for Loughlin outlines a sentence of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.
Giannulli, 56, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. His plea agreement calls for a sentence of five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.
Both plea agreements and sentence recommendations are subject to court approval.
Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programs bribery that were added after the case was filed.
"Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, in a statement.
An attorney for the couple declined to comment to the Associated Press.
Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty and firmly insisted on their innocence even as other parents reached deals with prosecutors.
The couple are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case.
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport.
