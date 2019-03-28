DORCHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- Many in Massachusetts may not be winners of the big $768.4 million Powerball jackpot, but some folks did win some of the game's other large prizes.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that one ticket sold in Chelmsford won $150,000, while four other winning tickets of $50,000 each were sold in Holliston, Milford, Saugus, and West Bridgewater.
All five of the winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn.
Teja noted that the $150,000 winning ticket had the winning prize triple from $50,000 to $150,000 after the Power Play drawn was 3X.
The store that sold the $150,000 ticket will now receive a bonus of $1,500 for the sale. Those retailers that sold $50,000 winning tickets will receive a bonus of $500 each.
