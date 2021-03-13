EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Loudville Road in Easthampton is closed.
Power lines are down on Loudville Road and the street is closed indefinitely between West Street and Torrey Street. Traffic is detoured.
Easthampton Fire and Police officials responded to the road around midnight after the wind knocked down a tree that took power lines down.
Around 50 residents are without power. Eversource crews are on scene working to restore it.
Crews are on scene now working to clear the road.
