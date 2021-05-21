SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Superintendent of Louisiana State Police, Colonel Lamar spoke out Friday on the Police Bodycam footage released of Ronald Greene, a man who died after an encounter with Louisiana state troopers. The 2019 interaction, caught on video, took nearly two years to become public.
Colonel Lamar Davis said one Louisiana State Trooper has been fired, But the other two, are awaiting the outcome of the investigation.
The video, released by the Associated Press earlier this week, is graphic. It shows the moments after Ronald Greene a Black man crashed his car during a high-speed chase with police. He pleads with the troopers as it looks like they taser him.
“I’m scared, get out of the car I’m scared, get out of the car I’m scared,” Greene said in the video.
Colonel Lamar Davis didn't talk about the details of the investigation regarding the disturbing video. But he did say this in a press conference Friday night:
“You have my commitment that we will follow the fact and hold our personal accountable,” Davis said.
Davis said one of the officers involved, Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, has been terminated.
As for the other troopers, Dakota DeMoss received a letter of counseling and reprimand and notified of the Department's intent to terminate him.
He remained on leave pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings.
Trooper Kory York received a 50-hour suspension. Served that, and is now back on active duty, pending the outcome of the review of Federal and State authorities.
"The officers who are subject to these investigations are afforded due process. And deserve no more or no less than those involved in any other criminal investigation," Davis said.
The colonel does have a message for the Greene family:
"My sincere condolences to Ronald Greene's family. For those of us that have children, just the thought of losing a child regardless of how can be a traumatic experience," Davis said.
Based on the State and Federal authorities’ investigation, that could determine the fate of all the officers.
