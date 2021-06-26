SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--This weekend marks the first anniversary of the shooting that killed 37-year-old Springfield resident Tamara Clark. Clark was shot and killed at a gas station on Oakland Street in Springfield.
A candlelight vigil was held Saturday at the same gas station where Clark lost her life one year ago.
"No Justice, No Peace" and "Justice for Tamara" were chanted by supporters.
Clark's mother, Pangela Clark, reached out to Western Mass News, expressing her frustration that there has yet to be an arrest made in the murder of her daughter.
