LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So many different types of beer, but just really 4 ingredients that go into making it. One of those ingredients...well, there could be a shortage right now and global warming is to blame.
Western Mass News looked into why that next pint of beer could cost you.
A little over a week ago, the United Nations released a report with a dire warning for those of us on earth. If we don't change our act, global warming will have a drastic impact on our way of life.
In the aftermath of that report, a new study is now revealing how global warming will impact one of your favorite beverages, that is if you're old enough.
Depending on where you are, that next pour could cost you.
"Barley is one of the four main ingredients, so it's a quarter of the raw materials that we generally buy for beer production," explains Nick Morin, owner, Iron Duke Brewery in Ludlow.
That's because a new study by climate scientists says extreme heatwaves and droughts in the Pacific and Midwest have led to a drastic decrease in barley production.
And lower yields of barley could hit our wallets where it hurts, leading to a possible 17% rise in beer prices.
"A quarter or 50 cents for a pint of beer. So it's impactful, it does trickle down into customers. So we would see it here in our taproom where we pour our beers, but it would trickle down to the bars and restaurants and package stores that we also sell our product to," Nick tells Western Mass News.
Those behind this study say that climate change is a complex issue and the point of this particular study was to showcase the impact it would have on things that people actually like.
Right now Iron Duke Brewery is stocked with pallet after pallet of barley and hops.
"Drink it, can do that," he says.
Which means for him and his customers they're not feeling the effects of what this study warns of quite yet.
"We're a small enough manufacturer where it doesn't change our bottom line that much. If it was over a long period of time, we would have to raise our prices. If people drink 20% less beer, then ya know, we're talking different things," Nick says.
But there could even be a silver lining to all of this in the brewing industry, Nick says...More varieties of beer for you to try.
"We could probably source our own ingredients from somewhere else. European malts, Belgian malts, German malts."
And in this ever changing industry, brewers remain confident what they're supplying will always be in demand.
"We're fortunate that people like beer," Nick adds.
And more good news for beer drinkers in western Mass. Several other breweries in the area report that as of now, they're not feeling these effects either.
They say the larger the production level, the more likely it is you'll have to pay up.
