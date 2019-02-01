SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, everyone is looking for quick solutions to improve their appearance, not to mention easy solutions.
The idea of dry brushing is that the fibers in the brush will help exfoliate the skin, removing dead cells while increasing its circulation.
Easy, cheap, and effective, is it even possible?
It could be with dry brushing.
The specific brushes can be found just about everywhere, and claim to exfoliate, decrease, cellulite, and remove the skin's toxins.
It's hard to believe!
Coming in at around only $5 to $20 on the high end, this could be a skin junkie's dream, or is it?
"The skin is very delicate, especially," dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy tells us. "During the Winter time."
Dr. Yolanda Lenzy from Lenzy Dermatology tells Western Mass News that, while the beauty technique can have benefits, it's not for everyone.
"There's no evidence really that," continued Dr. Lenzy. "Anything could help cellulite."
What Lenzy says it does help with is exfoliation.
"If it's something people want to try to help exfoliate," stated Dr. Lenzy. "Try it."
People with sensitive skin, including eczema and psoriasis, should avoid dry brushing.
"If you go and brush that," says Dr. Lenzy. "It's going to lead to even more problems."
While using the brush on the skin will temporarily stimulate circulation, it's not a complete solution to removing bodily toxins, however.
Removing dead skin cells could help improve the release of toxins to improve overall skin health.. however.
It shouldn't be overdone.
"Not more than once a week," said Dr. Lenzy.
Dr. Lenzy recommends people who choose to incorporate dry brushing into their skin regiment limit initial use to avoid any irritation.
