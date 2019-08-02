HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Maintenance work at the Holyoke dam is to blame for extremely low water levels in the Connecticut River.
Boats are beached and people are walking out to the middle of the river because there's barely any water and those who live along the river are speaking out about the inconvenience.
"It's probably going to be another couple of days, at least, until people can put their motors in and not get stuck in the middle of the river," said Jane Szelewicki.
The Connecticut River, once filled water, simply looked like a puddle for the last couple of days.
Holyoke Gas and Electric said routine repairs to the Holyoke dam are to blame for the extremely low water levels in Hadley.
“Yesterday, a couple of people walked across the river because it was so low," Szelewicki added.
The low water levels are causing issues for boaters, making it extremely difficult for them to pass by.
“I saw a couple people try and they had to turn around because they got the beach in the middle,” Szelewicki noted.
Usually at this time of year, at this dock, the water is about eight feet deep, but right now, there’s no water and in the spring, the water level usually reaches all the way up there.
Szelewicki has had a summer place along the Connecticut River for over 30 years and she told Western Mass News this doesn’t happen very often.
“Probably every 10 years, maybe longer, 'til they do maintenance on the river,” Szelewicki explained.
On Friday, the water was starting to build back up, but it's still not up to par.
Szelewicki said not only is it an odd sight to see, but it's an inconvenience to them as boaters.
“If you can see it, we can't even put the motor down right now. There's no water at all,” Szelewicki said.
The work on the Holyoke dam has ended, so residents along the river and boaters are hopeful the water makes a comeback for the weekend.
