EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A second case of toxic algae has been detected in Easthampton.
The city has now posted an advisory at Lower Mill Pond, joining another one at Nashawanuck Pond.
A green layer on top of Lower Mill Pond is what caused the Easthampton and the State Health Departments to take action.
"There was a comment on our Facebook page at Lower Mill Pond, so I went there this morning and it pretty much looks like the same, but I still sent photos in to the state," Easthampton health agent Bri Eichstaedt tells us.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health responded to the Easthampton Health Department in about an hour, suggesting they post a public advisory at Lower Mill Pond after they detected the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as blue green algae.
"It's unfortunate that we now have it in two ponds, but this is something you hear about more and more," stated Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.
Two ponds in less than a week.
The State Health Department issued an advisory at Nashawanuck Pond just last Thursday.
"It doesn't appear people swim there at Nasahwanuck or Lower Mill Pond, but a lot of people do fish there and a lot of people do bring their pets there, so we want to keep people out of the water," continued Mayor LaChapelle.
This type of algae has been linked to the deaths of dogs in other states this Summer.
Mayor Nicole LaChapelle tells Western Mass News posting these advisories tend to affect those Summer plans, but safety is top priority.
City officials say one of their main concerns is the big event they have this weekend called Mill Pond Live.
Thousands of people are expected to gather to celebrate music, but they want to warn people they should not go near the water.
"This pond, Nashawanuck Pond, is a part of what Easthampton is. People think of Easthampton and we have a pond in the middle of our cultural district," said Mayor LaChapelle.
Both Eichstaedt and Mayor LaChaphelle say the cyanobacteria has never been an issue before in the city, but they want to warn residents, if the water doesn't look right, don't go in.
"A lot of states are saying. when in doubt, stay out, and that goes for the rest of the year and the rest of the year as well," added Eichstaedt.
